Dr. Kourtnee Lindgren, MD
Dr. Kourtnee Lindgren, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.
MultiCare Good Samaritan Medical Building11102 Sunrise Blvd E Ste 110, Puyallup, WA 98374 Directions (253) 697-3550
- MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc.
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Premera Blue Cross
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Uniform Medical Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Washington State Department of Labor & Industries
Dr. Lindgren performed my second c-section, with assistance from my current OB provider. The entire procedure was thoroughly explained to me by Dr. Lindgren, and she was quick to answer any questions I had regarding the procedure itself as well as aftercare concerns. She was professional, compassionate, and open with discussing options available for me. I felt taken care of from start to finish. If I ever find myself in need of ob/gyn care outside of my current provider she will be my first choice.
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
Dr. Lindgren has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindgren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindgren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindgren. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindgren.
