Overview of Dr. Kourtnee Lindgren, MD

Dr. Kourtnee Lindgren, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center and is affiliated with MultiCare Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Lindgren works at MultiCare Women's Centers - Sunrise in Puyallup, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.