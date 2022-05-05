Overview

Dr. Kranthi Achanta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.



Dr. Achanta works at Brian Badduke, MD in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Ventral Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.