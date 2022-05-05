Dr. Kranthi Achanta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Achanta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kranthi Achanta, MD
Dr. Kranthi Achanta, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University and is affiliated with Washington Hospital.
Dr. Achanta works at
General Surgery39141 Civic Center Dr Ste 335, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 248-1450
Washington Outpatient Surgery2299 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94538 Directions (510) 248-1450
Hospital Affiliations
- Washington Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I've had horrible hemorrhoids for over 20 years. Every time I have a bowel movement, I have a flare up, so I'm in constant pain. I was so scared of getting hemorrhoid surgery since I read so many horror stories about it, but the pain was so bad, I started to research a more painless solution to the old school way of just cutting them out. I found a technique called HAL-RAR, and Dr. Achanta was the only surgeon in the area that performed it. However, after meeting with Dr. Achanta, we decided to do the Staple Hemorrhoid surgery. He knew I had a very low tolerance for pain, and took care of my anxiety both pre and post op. The healing time was painless! It was actually less painful that my daily hemorrhoid flare ups. It's been 3 weeks since my surgery and up doing everything I was before, and have had no flare ups! Highly recommend Dr. Achanta!
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Spanish and Telugu
- 1114927241
- University of Southern CA
- St Elizabeth Med Center
- Baystate Med Center
- Gandhi Medical College / Osmania University
Dr. Achanta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Achanta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Achanta has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Ventral Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Achanta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Achanta speaks Hindi, Spanish and Telugu.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Achanta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Achanta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Achanta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Achanta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.