Overview of Dr. Krishna Raman, MD

Dr. Krishna Raman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Cypress, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.



Dr. Raman works at Renal Clinic of Houston in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Proteinuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.