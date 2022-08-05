Dr. Krishnamurthy Shivshanker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shivshanker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krishnamurthy Shivshanker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Krishnamurthy Shivshanker, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Armed Forces Medical College and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Shivshanker works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Digestive Diseases Consultants7737 Southwest Fwy Ste 840, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 777-2555
-
2
Center for Digestive and Liver Diseases20320 Northwest Fwy Ste 400, Jersey Village, TX 77065 Directions (281) 469-1536
-
3
Houston Digestive Diseases Consultants1631 North Loop W Ste 510, Houston, TX 77008 Directions (713) 777-2555
-
4
Memorial Hermann Surgery Center Southwest Llp7789 Southwest Fwy Ste 200, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 343-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My name is Helen Huntley, I had an appointment today at 1:30 pm. I arrived at 1:15 pm and was told I didn’t have an appointment. I have an appointment card showing I had an appointment. I drive from Humble and it was very disappointing not to get to see a doctor. I have been seeing dr Shivshanker for many years and is very satisfied with the care. I will send a copy of my appointment.
About Dr. Krishnamurthy Shivshanker, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1982699682
Education & Certifications
- Grace Hospital
- Armed Forces Medical College
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
