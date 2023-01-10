Overview

Dr. Kristen Kelly, MD is a Dermatologist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.



Dr. Kelly works at UC Irvine Health Gottschalk Medical Plaza in Irvine, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.