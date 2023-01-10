Dr. Kristen Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kristen Kelly, MD
Dr. Kristen Kelly, MD is a Dermatologist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with UCI Medical Center.
Gottschalk Medical Plaza1 Uci, Irvine, CA 92697 Directions (949) 824-2020
University of California Irvine15374 Alton Pkwy, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 824-0606
UCI Beckman Laser Institute1002 Health Sciences Rd, Irvine, CA 92617 Directions (949) 824-7997
- UCI Medical Center
Doc is very thorough and professional. She stops to answer any questions and makes sure you've asked them all. She is super mindful of your time and will apologize if you're kept waiting. Do not mistake her attention to your body for coldness. She checks every inch and is focused. But shs quite engaged if you ask questions so speak up.
- University California Irvine Med Center
- St Mary Medical Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- University of California, Los Angeles
