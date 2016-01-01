Dr. Kunal Karmali, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karmali is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kunal Karmali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Cadence Physician Group Cardiology25 N Winfield Rd Ste 500, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 232-0280
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 664-3278
Northwestern Medical Group251 E Huron St # 16-738, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-5924
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group351 Delnor Dr Ste 302, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 232-0280
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Network Access
- Private HealthCare Systems
- The Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Viant
About Dr. Kunal Karmali, MD
- Cardiology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
- University Of Wisconsin|University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Northwestern University Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Karmali has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Karmali accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Karmali has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Karmali has seen patients for Sinus Tachycardia, Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Karmali on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Karmali. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karmali.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karmali, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karmali appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.