Overview

Dr. Kurtis Kieleszewski, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Clinton Township, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Mi State Univ Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Kieleszewski works at FAMILY FIRST in Clinton Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.