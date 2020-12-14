Overview

Dr. Kyung Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Kim works at N E Gastroenterology Assocs in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Duodenitis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.