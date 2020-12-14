Dr. Kyung Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kyung Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kyung Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from SETON HALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus.
N E Gastroenterology Assocs328 Shrewsbury St Ste 350, Worcester, MA 01604 Directions (508) 831-0708
Hospital Affiliations
- UMass Memorial Medical Center - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
He's always polite and thorough
About Dr. Kyung Kim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- SETON HALL UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Kim has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kim has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Duodenitis and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kim. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kim.
