Overview of Dr. Lakisha Bastian, MD

Dr. Lakisha Bastian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gretna, LA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES and is affiliated with West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Bastian works at The Family Doctors in Gretna, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.