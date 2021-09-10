Overview

Dr. Lalitha Masson, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Christ Hospital, Jersey City Medical Center and St. Mary’s General Hospital.



Dr. Masson works at Lalitha Masson MD PA in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Yeast Infections and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.