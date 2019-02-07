Overview of Dr. Lam Le, MD

Dr. Lam Le, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Texas A&M University / Main Campus and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney.



Dr. Le works at SURGICAL INSTITUTE in Dallas, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX and Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Incisional Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.