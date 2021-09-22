Dr. Lance Siegel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siegel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lance Siegel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lance Siegel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Goshen, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and St. Anthony Community Hospital.
Dr. Siegel works at
Locations
Horizon Fam Med Grp Gstrntrlgy30 Hatfield Ln Ste 103, Goshen, NY 10924 Directions (845) 291-1260
Hospital Affiliations
- Garnet Health Medical Center
- St. Anthony Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He has been following me for a few years anc I completely love him, his staff and the way he goes about his practice. With a family history of cancer I wouldn’t trust me insides with anyone else!!.
About Dr. Lance Siegel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184622672
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presby MC
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Colum-Presby MC
- Yeshiva U, College of Medicine
