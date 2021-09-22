Overview

Dr. Lance Siegel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Goshen, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Yeshiva U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and St. Anthony Community Hospital.



Dr. Siegel works at Horizon Fam Med Grp Gstrntrlgy in Goshen, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.