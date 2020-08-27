Overview

Dr. Lang Lin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai Medical University and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. Lin works at Baycare Medical Group in Safety Harbor, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.