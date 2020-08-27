Dr. Lang Lin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lang Lin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lang Lin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Safety Harbor, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Shanghai Medical University and is affiliated with Mease Countryside Hospital and Morton Plant Hospital.
Dr. Lin works at
Locations
The Heart & Vascular Institute of Florida1840 Mease Dr Ste 200, Safety Harbor, FL 34695 Directions (727) 724-8611
Hospital Affiliations
- Mease Countryside Hospital
- Morton Plant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lang Lin is great! She is so knowledgeable and personable. She tells it as it is but she backs it up with wisdom and care. Both my husband and myself feel blessed to have her as our cardiologist. We know we are in good hands! She's the best of the best!
About Dr. Lang Lin, MD
- Cardiology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Chinese
Education & Certifications
- Usf Division Of Cardiology
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Shanghai Medical University
