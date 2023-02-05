Dr. Larry Dodge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Dodge, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Larry Dodge, MD
Dr. Larry Dodge, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Dodge works at
Dr. Dodge's Office Locations
Scripps Clinic Rancho Bernardo15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7171
Scripps Mercy Physician Partners4060 4th Ave # 700E, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 299-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dodge is down to earth. He listens and treats you like a real person, not a number. Very good at diagnosis and treatment. Awesome Dr.
About Dr. Larry Dodge, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1366404873
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
- U Calif|University of Michigan Hospitals
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dodge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dodge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dodge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dodge has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dodge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
89 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.