Dr. Larry Dodge, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (89)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Larry Dodge, MD

Dr. Larry Dodge, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their fellowship with CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY

Dr. Dodge works at Scripps Clinic Rancho Bernardo in San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dodge's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Clinic Rancho Bernardo
    15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 605-7171
  2. 2
    Scripps Mercy Physician Partners
    4060 4th Ave # 700E, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 299-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 89 ratings
    Patient Ratings (89)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 05, 2023
    Dr. Dodge is down to earth. He listens and treats you like a real person, not a number. Very good at diagnosis and treatment. Awesome Dr.
    About Dr. Larry Dodge, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366404873
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Calif|University of Michigan Hospitals
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Larry Dodge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dodge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dodge has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dodge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dodge works at Scripps Clinic Rancho Bernardo in San Diego, CA. View the full address on Dr. Dodge’s profile.

    Dr. Dodge has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dodge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    89 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dodge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dodge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

