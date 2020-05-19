Dr. Larry Fishman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fishman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Larry Fishman, MD
Overview of Dr. Larry Fishman, MD
Dr. Larry Fishman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital.
Dr. Fishman works at
Dr. Fishman's Office Locations
Florida Surgery Consultants427 S Parsons Ave Ste 110, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 653-2770Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ratings & Reviews
2008 I had a discectomy with fusion On C4 and C5. I highly recommend him. Now keep in mind nothing will after a surgery like that will ever be 100% again. Exercise, do therapy, and stretch! He made my life better ten fold. I have 2 children and work out every day. I am 40 years old now. I could t even move before I saw him. Thank you for my life back Doctor Fishman.
About Dr. Larry Fishman, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1720049968
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Pennsylvania
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester|Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- University Of California
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fishman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fishman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fishman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fishman works at
197 patients have reviewed Dr. Fishman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fishman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fishman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fishman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.