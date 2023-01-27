Overview of Dr. Lattisha Bilbrew, MD

Dr. Lattisha Bilbrew, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Snellville, GA. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Bilbrew works at Resurgens Orthopaedics in Snellville, GA with other offices in Decatur, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.