Dr. Laura Champagne, MD

General Surgery
3.7 (21)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Laura Champagne, MD

Dr. Laura Champagne, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Champagne works at Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Mesa, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Champagne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ironwood Women's Center in Chandler
    695 S DOBSON RD, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 324-5220
  2. 2
    Ironwood Physicians PC
    685 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 821-2838
  3. 3
    Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers
    1432 S Dobson Rd Ste 106, Mesa, AZ 85202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 969-3637
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Desert Medical Center
  • Chandler Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Port Placements or Replacements
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Port Placements or Replacements
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ

Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Abscess Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Constipation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Altec
    • Ameriben
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Medical Security
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
    • Assurant Health
    • AZ Benefit Options
    • AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
    • AZ Health Concepts
    • Bankers Life and Casualty
    • Banner Health
    • Bashas Benefit Trust
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Concepts
    • Benesight
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bridgeway Health Solutions
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Caremore Medical Group
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • City of Mesa Health Plan
    • Cofinity
    • Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
    • Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
    • Compusys
    • Concentra
    • Conseco
    • CoreSource
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • CRS
    • EBMS
    • El Paso First Health Plan
    • First Health
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Gila River HealthCare
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
    • Health Net
    • Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
    • Health Plan of Nevada
    • Healthcare Connect
    • HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
    • HealthPartners
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Indian Health Service
    • Integra Physician Network
    • Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
    • LifeWise
    • Lovelace Health Plan
    • Lutheran Preferred
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
    • Maricopa Health Plan
    • Maricopa Managed Care
    • Marsh Affinity Group Services
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MedPartners
    • Meritain Health
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • National Roofers Union & Employers Joint Health & Welfare Fund
    • One Health
    • Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • PHCS
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Physicians Mutual
    • Pinal/Gila LTC
    • Prime Health Imaging
    • Principal Life
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Private Small Business Insurance
    • Prudential
    • Pyramid Life
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • Self Pay
    • Sierra Choice
    • Sliding Scale
    • Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
    • State Farm
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • Triwest
    • UniCare
    • United American Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • University Physicians
    • Unum
    • USA Managed Care Organization
    • Veteran Administration Plan
    • Wausau Benefits
    • Worker's Compensation
    • WPS Health Insurance
    • Yavapai Long Term Care
    • Zenith Administrators Inc

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. Laura Champagne, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194781344
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Phoenix Integrated
    Medical Education
    • University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Missouri-Kansas City
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Champagne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champagne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Champagne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Champagne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Champagne has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Champagne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Champagne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Champagne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Champagne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Champagne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

