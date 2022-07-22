Dr. Laura Champagne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Champagne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura Champagne, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Laura Champagne, MD
Dr. Laura Champagne, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Desert Medical Center and Chandler Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Champagne works at
Dr. Champagne's Office Locations
-
1
Ironwood Women's Center in Chandler695 S DOBSON RD, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 324-5220
-
2
Ironwood Physicians PC685 S Dobson Rd, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 821-2838
-
3
Ironwood Cancer & Research Centers1432 S Dobson Rd Ste 106, Mesa, AZ 85202 Directions (480) 969-3637Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Altec
- Ameriben
- American Enterprise Group
- American Medical Security
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Assurant Health
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- AZ Health Concepts
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Banner Health
- Bashas Benefit Trust
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benefit Concepts
- Benesight
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bridgeway Health Solutions
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- City of Mesa Health Plan
- Cofinity
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Comprehensive Medical and Dental Program (CMDP)
- Compusys
- Concentra
- Conseco
- CoreSource
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- CRS
- EBMS
- El Paso First Health Plan
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- Gila River HealthCare
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Healthcare Connect
- HealthCare Consortium of Arizona
- HealthPartners
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Integra Physician Network
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- LifeWise
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Lutheran Preferred
- Magellan Health Services
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Maricopa Foundation For Medical Care
- Maricopa Health Plan
- Maricopa Managed Care
- Marsh Affinity Group Services
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MedPartners
- Meritain Health
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- National Roofers Union & Employers Joint Health & Welfare Fund
- One Health
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Physicians Mutual
- Pinal/Gila LTC
- Prime Health Imaging
- Principal Life
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Private Small Business Insurance
- Prudential
- Pyramid Life
- SCAN Health Plan
- Self Pay
- Sierra Choice
- Sliding Scale
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- State Farm
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UniCare
- United American Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- University Physicians
- Unum
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Wausau Benefits
- Worker's Compensation
- WPS Health Insurance
- Yavapai Long Term Care
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Champagne?
Dr. Champagne has been amazing for me. It’s sad that she is getting low scores from others. I love her!
About Dr. Laura Champagne, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1194781344
Education & Certifications
- Phoenix Integrated
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
- University Of Missouri-Kansas City
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Champagne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Champagne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Champagne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Champagne works at
Dr. Champagne has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Champagne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Champagne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Champagne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Champagne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Champagne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.