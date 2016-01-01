Overview of Dr. Laura Donahue, MD

Dr. Laura Donahue, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Manhasset, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Donahue works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cardiology at Manhasset in Manhasset, NY with other offices in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteosarcoma, Myeloma and Bone Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.