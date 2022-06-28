See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Doylestown, PA
Dr. Laura Fitzpatrick, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.2 (18)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Laura Fitzpatrick, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Doylestown, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doylestown Hospital, Grand View Health and Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Fitzpatrick works at Doylestown Thyroid & Endocrine Associates in Doylestown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Endocrine Specialists
    103 Progress Dr Ste 300, Doylestown, PA 18901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 447-3630

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doylestown Hospital
  • Grand View Health
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acromegaly and Gigantism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pheochromocytoma Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 28, 2022
    Dr. Fitzpatrick is professional, caring, kind, and most of all I trust her. She called me personally to discuss my test results, and under her care, my health problem has greatly improved. Her staff is friendly and very helpful. I highly recommend her.
    Bonnie — Jun 28, 2022
    About Dr. Laura Fitzpatrick, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    • 21 years of experience
    • English
    • 1245270297
    Education & Certifications

    • Duke University Hospital
    • Duke Univerity Med Ctr
    • University Of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, School Of Medicine
    • Duke University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura Fitzpatrick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fitzpatrick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fitzpatrick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fitzpatrick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fitzpatrick works at Doylestown Thyroid & Endocrine Associates in Doylestown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Fitzpatrick’s profile.

    Dr. Fitzpatrick has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Calcium Metabolism Disorders and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fitzpatrick on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fitzpatrick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fitzpatrick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fitzpatrick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fitzpatrick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

