Dr. Laura Gruneiro, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Laura Gruneiro, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.
Alejandro J. Gruneiro M.d. P.A.18316 Murdock Cir Unit 107, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 Directions (941) 627-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gruneiro treated me for saphenous vein issues and I couldn’t feel more pleased with my treatment, her staff and my results. She made me feel at ease, answered all of my questions and was very professional, kind and understanding.
- Vascular Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1295704252
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Gruneiro has seen patients for Varicose Vein Procedure, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gruneiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
