Dr. Leddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laura Leddy, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura Leddy, MD
Dr. Laura Leddy, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leddy's Office Locations
- 1 1275 York Ave Ste 342, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 639-3572
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Leddy?
Dr Leddy treated my bladder cancer since Sept 2019. She diagnosed the issue immediately and removed the tumor by surgery (TURB). She did many cystoscopies afterwards which were totally painless and hardly even uncomfortable. Her surgical skills are excellent as is her bedside manner. All the messages I sent to her through my portal were responded to by her staff. As a prostate cancer patient already, I was assigned her as my urologist and I was lucky to have her medical skill and expertise.
About Dr. Laura Leddy, MD
- Urology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1700085628
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Leddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Leddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leddy has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Leddy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.