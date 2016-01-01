Dr. Laura M Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Laura M Diaz, MD
Overview of Dr. Laura M Diaz, MD
Dr. Laura M Diaz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They completed their residency with Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz's Office Locations
1
The Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Group125 Paterson St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-5189
2
Watchung Pediatrics346 South Ave, Fanwood, NJ 07023 Directions (973) 889-8687
3
Margaret Chapman MD76 Stirling Rd Ste 201, Warren, NJ 07059 Directions (908) 755-5437
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Laura M Diaz, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1720593288
Education & Certifications
- Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Pediatrics
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Diaz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Diaz works at
Dr. Diaz speaks Spanish.
Dr. Diaz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.