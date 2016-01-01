See All Pediatricians in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Laura M Diaz, MD

Pediatrics
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Laura M Diaz, MD

Dr. Laura M Diaz, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They completed their residency with Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School

Dr. Diaz works at Watchung Pediatrics Inc in New Brunswick, NJ with other offices in Fanwood, NJ and Warren, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Diaz's Office Locations

    The Robert Wood Johnson University Medical Group
    125 Paterson St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 235-5189
    Watchung Pediatrics
    346 South Ave, Fanwood, NJ 07023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 889-8687
    Margaret Chapman MD
    76 Stirling Rd Ste 201, Warren, NJ 07059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 755-5437

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Obesity Counseling
Administrative Physical
Pediatric Obesity
Obesity Counseling
Administrative Physical
Pediatric Obesity

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Obesity Counseling
Administrative Physical
Pediatric Obesity
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
All Types of Food Poisoning
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bedwetting
Bronchiolitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Common Cold
Conduct Disorder
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Food
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Immunization Administration
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lyme Disease
Malaise and Fatigue
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pediatric Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pinworm
  • View other providers who treat Pinworm
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Strep Throat
Stye
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Throat Pain
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Viral Infection
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wellness Examination
Yeast Infections
    About Dr. Laura M Diaz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720593288
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laura M Diaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Diaz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Diaz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Diaz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Diaz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Diaz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

