Dr. Laurel Cushing, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Laurel Cushing, MD

Dr. Laurel Cushing, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Robbinsdale, MN. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital, North Memorial Health and Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Dr. Cushing works at North Memorial Health Clinic – New Hope in Robbinsdale, MN with other offices in Maple Grove, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Cushing's Office Locations

    North Memorial Health Clinic – New Hope
    3300 Oakdale Ave N Ste AP-110, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    North Memorial Health Specialty Clinic - Maple Grove
    9825 Hospital Dr # 10, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maple Grove Hospital
  • North Memorial Health
  • Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Bacterial Sepsis
Sepsis

Treatment frequency



HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Blastomycosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Cryptococcosis Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Histoplasmosis Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Salmonella Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Valley Fever Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Federal Employee Program (FEP)
    • First Health
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • PreferredOne
    • Ucare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 24, 2021
    I was afraid of my long-standing diabetic foot infection. Treated by multiple providers without receiving clear answers or follow up. Very glad to be referred to Dr. Cushing. Dr. Cushing and I had a thorough conversation and she listened to me carefully and explained complicated topics clearly. I'm very grateful for her care - and that of the whole office. Her nurse was respectful and the professional at front desk was warm. Thank you.
    Kimberly — Jul 24, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Laurel Cushing, MD
    About Dr. Laurel Cushing, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659579324
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • University Of Minnesota
    Medical Education
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Laurel Cushing, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cushing is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cushing has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cushing has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Cushing. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cushing.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cushing, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cushing appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

