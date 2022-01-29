See All Plastic Surgeons in Largo, FL
Dr. Lauren Archer, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Lauren Archer, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (8)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lauren Archer, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.

Dr. Archer works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Largo in Largo, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Largo
    8250 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 250, Largo, FL 33777 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (386) 224-6964

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin Cancer
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Skin Cancer
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Botox® for Severe Underarm Sweating when Antiperspirants Fail Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Microdermabrasion Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pulsed Dye Laser Treatment Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Archer?

    Jan 29, 2022
    Very impressed with their very friendly and professional care.
    — Jan 29, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lauren Archer, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lauren Archer, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Archer to family and friends

    Dr. Archer's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Archer

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lauren Archer, MD.

    About Dr. Lauren Archer, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1194733766
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • National Naval Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • HCA Florida Largo Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lauren Archer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Archer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Archer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Archer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Archer works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Largo in Largo, FL. View the full address on Dr. Archer’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Archer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Archer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Archer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Archer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.