Dr. Lauren Shikowitz-Behr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shikowitz-Behr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lauren Shikowitz-Behr, MD
Overview of Dr. Lauren Shikowitz-Behr, MD
Dr. Lauren Shikowitz-Behr, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Mercy Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau, North Shore University Hospital and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Shikowitz-Behr works at
Dr. Shikowitz-Behr's Office Locations
-
1
Lijmc Cardiothoracic Surgery27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (347) 449-1874Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
-
2
Manhasset Office1201 Northern Blvd Ste 202, Manhasset, NY 11030 Directions (516) 442-5950
-
3
Kh Plastic Surgery PC143 N Long Beach Rd Ste 4, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 442-5950Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
-
4
South Nassau Communities Hospital1 Healthy Way, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 632-3000Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shikowitz-Behr?
Recibe con mucha amabilidad a las personas, te escucha y responde con atención tus preguntas
About Dr. Lauren Shikowitz-Behr, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1780941096
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- North Shore LIJ
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shikowitz-Behr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shikowitz-Behr accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shikowitz-Behr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shikowitz-Behr works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shikowitz-Behr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shikowitz-Behr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shikowitz-Behr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shikowitz-Behr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.