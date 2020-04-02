Dr. Daniels has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Daniels, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Daniels, MD
Dr. Lawrence Daniels, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Cedar Knolls, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Daniels works at
Dr. Daniels' Office Locations
New Neurons Neurosurgical Institute140 E Hanover Ave Ste 100, Cedar Knolls, NJ 07927 Directions (973) 718-3360
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Kansas, Inc.
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down Dr. Daniels is the most talented, compassionate, dedicated and professional Physician I have ever known. I trust no other person to care for the most valuable person in my life. I owe my gratitude to Dr. Daniels for saving my daughter and helping her return to a normal life after spinal surgery.
About Dr. Lawrence Daniels, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- University Of California
- D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Daniels accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Daniels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Daniels. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Daniels.
