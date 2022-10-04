Dr. Lawrence Eilender, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eilender is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Eilender, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lawrence Eilender, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Southfield Office26400 W 12 Mile Rd Ste 170, Southfield, MI 48034 Directions (248) 208-8787
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Elinender has always made me feel comfortable. He tries to find a solution to my permanent problem. I have recommended a family member to Dr. Eilender, he would be satisfied if he goes. I'm never in the office all day. I'm usually in and out in an hour.
About Dr. Lawrence Eilender, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine and Neurology
Dr. Eilender has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eilender accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eilender has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eilender has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eilender on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Eilender. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eilender.
