Overview of Dr. Lawrence Hakim, MD

Dr. Lawrence Hakim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.



Dr. Hakim works at Cleveland Clinic Florida in Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypogonadism, Testicular Dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.