Dr. Lawrence Hakim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Hakim, MD
Dr. Lawrence Hakim, MD is an Urology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Florida.
Dr. Hakim works at
Dr. Hakim's Office Locations
CCF - Weston - Virgilio Salanga, MD2950 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 659-5000Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a dedicated patient of Dr. Hakim for more than 20 years, no matter where I was in the country flew back to Miami to be treated by him.
About Dr. Lawrence Hakim, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1003879453
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- SUNY Downstate
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
