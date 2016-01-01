Dr. Lawrence Horl, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Horl, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horl's Office Locations
- 1 61 N Park Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 766-5550
Caring Family Nursing and Rehabilitation Center2241 New Haven Ave, Far Rockaway, NY 11691 Directions (718) 471-3400
Nassau Operating Company LLC1 Greenwich St, Hempstead, NY 11550 Directions (516) 766-5550
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
About Dr. Lawrence Horl, DPM
- Podiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Horl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Horl speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Horl. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horl.
