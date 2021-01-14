Overview of Dr. Lawrence Jordan, MD

Dr. Lawrence Jordan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.



Dr. Jordan works at Princeton Surgical Associates in Plainsboro, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.