Dr. Lawrence Jordan, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Jordan, MD
Dr. Lawrence Jordan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plainsboro, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center.
Dr. Jordan's Office Locations
Princeton Surgical Associates5 Plainsboro Rd Ste 400, Plainsboro, NJ 08536 Directions (609) 936-9100Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Princeton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I definitely would recommend Dr. Jordan to my family and friends. In June 2019, I had a inguinal hernia operation with a mesh input. It's a year and a 1/2 now and i have not had not a single problem. I found Dr. Jordan to be a listener, as I always have questions. He made me feel relaxed, and at the end of the surgery, when I awoke from the aftermath, he was at the foot of my bed remarking--see everything went well. I chuckled. I followed his post-surgery instructions (almost to the T), and had no pain that bothered me. I'm presently doing high-kicks--only kidding. I'm 81 years old.
About Dr. Lawrence Jordan, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Weill Cornell Medical
Dr. Jordan has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jordan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
