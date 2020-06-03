Dr. Lawrence O'Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence O'Connor, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence O'Connor, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Locations
Adventist Health Physicians Network1500 E Chevy Chase Dr Ste 201, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 409-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very humble man, and an excellent doctor. Couldn't ask for anyone better. He is a blessing in our family.
About Dr. Lawrence O'Connor, MD
- Cardiology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Armenian
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- Los Angeles County - U S C Medical Center
- University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
