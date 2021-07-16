See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Glendale, CA
Dr. Lazik Der Sarkissian, MD

Pain Medicine
1.9 (9)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lazik Der Sarkissian, MD

Dr. Lazik Der Sarkissian, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA. 

Dr. Der Sarkissian works at Pain Clinic in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Der Sarkissian's Office Locations

    Vivo Medical Group Inc
    1030 S Glendale Ave Ste 502, Glendale, CA 91205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 243-9463

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
Cancer Pain
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Nerve Block, Somatic
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pathological Spine Fracture
Peripheral Nerve Block
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Nerve Block
Spine Deformities
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Spondylolisthesis
Steroid Injection
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Upper Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Celiac Plexus Block
Chronic Neck Pain
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Fibromyalgia
Nerve Block, Sympathetic
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Stellate Ganglion Block
    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lazik Der Sarkissian, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • English, Arabic and Armenian
    • 1205850641
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Der Sarkissian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Der Sarkissian works at Pain Clinic in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Der Sarkissian’s profile.

    Dr. Der Sarkissian has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Der Sarkissian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Der Sarkissian. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Der Sarkissian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Der Sarkissian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Der Sarkissian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

