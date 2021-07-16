Dr. Der Sarkissian has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lazik Der Sarkissian, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lazik Der Sarkissian, MD
Dr. Lazik Der Sarkissian, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Glendale, CA.
Dr. Der Sarkissian works at
Dr. Der Sarkissian's Office Locations
Vivo Medical Group Inc1030 S Glendale Ave Ste 502, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 243-9463
Hospital Affiliations
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This doctor is one in a million! I highly recommend him, and not only because he stopped a month-long pain than was making me crazy and that nobody else could figure out, but because he can THINK, and he's an insightful and logical diagnostician. In my opinion, he's got a mind like a steel trap, and that's worth a lot when you want answers.
About Dr. Lazik Der Sarkissian, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English, Arabic and Armenian
- 1205850641
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Der Sarkissian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Der Sarkissian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Der Sarkissian works at
Dr. Der Sarkissian has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Der Sarkissian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Der Sarkissian speaks Arabic and Armenian.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Der Sarkissian. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Der Sarkissian.
