Dr. Le Hua, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They completed their fellowship with Barrow Neurology Clinic
Cleveland Clinic Main Campus, 9500 Euclid Ave Ste R, Cleveland, OH 44195. Phone: (216) 444-2200. Hours: Monday-Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
- Cleveland Clinic
Patient review: She likes to get right to it. So you should expect for her to ask questions when she gets in the room. She goes through the medicines that you could choose from.
- Neurology
Fellowship: Barrow Neurology Clinic
Residency: Stanford University Hospital
Internship: Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
- Neurology
Average wait time: 10 – 15 minutes
Insurance accepted: Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna, and other major insurance plans.
Conditions treated: Multiple Sclerosis (MS), Difficulty With Walking and Gait Abnormality, and more.
Patient ratings: 3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hua with an overall rating of 3.7.
