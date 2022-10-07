Overview

Dr. Leah Folb, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Folb works at Medical Clinic of Houston, L.L.P. in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.