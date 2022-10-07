Dr. Leah Folb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Folb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leah Folb, MD
Overview
Dr. Leah Folb, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Locations
AKA The Sunset Clinic1701 Sunset Blvd # 6758, Houston, TX 77005 Directions (713) 526-5511
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have only seen Dr. Folb once, a referral by my gynecologist due to the development of osteoporosis. She was very thorough and easy to talk to and suggested treatment, which I started. Now she has left Houston. I really, really liked her! Now I am looking for another endocrinologist!
About Dr. Leah Folb, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1457517385
Education & Certifications
- The Methodist Hospital
- The Methodist Hospital
- Bayor College of Medicine|Ben Taub General Hospital
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Folb has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Folb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Folb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Folb has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Folb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Folb. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Folb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Folb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Folb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.