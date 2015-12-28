Dr. Leah Fuchs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fuchs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leah Fuchs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, VA. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai School of Medicine
Eye Consultants of Northern Virginia PC8136 Old Keene Mill Rd Ste B300, Springfield, VA 22152 Directions (703) 451-6111Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Eye Consultants Northern Virginia, PC2296 Opitz Blvd Ste 110, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 670-4700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fuchs was recommended to me from my GP in Arlington, VA. She was thorough in my eye examination and recommended cataract surgery. Her manner was confident and relaxed. Her staff was great. I had a million questions. Overall, a very pleasant experience.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1790946234
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- New York Hosp Med Ctr of Queens
- Cornell University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Fuchs has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fuchs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fuchs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fuchs has seen patients for Stye, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Allergic Conjunctivitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fuchs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
