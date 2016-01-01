Overview

Dr. Leah Lieber, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Lieber works at NYU Langone Medical Associates - Lake Success in New Hyde Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.