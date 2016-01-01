Dr. Leah Lieber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leah Lieber, MD
Dr. Leah Lieber, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
NYU Langone Medical Associates - Lake Success2001 Marcus Ave Ste N100, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 686-0500
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Gastroenterology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1235390493
- New York University
Dr. Lieber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieber accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieber works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieber.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.