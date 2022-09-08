Dr. Lee Akst, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akst is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lee Akst, MD
Overview of Dr. Lee Akst, MD
Dr. Lee Akst, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from YALE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center and The Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Dr. Akst's Office Locations
Ur0l0gy Clinic601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (443) 997-6467Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Johns Hopkins Hospital1830 E Monument St # 333, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-5080
Johns Hopkins Voice Center6569 N Charles St Ste 402, Baltimore, MD 21204 Directions (443) 849-2087Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Greater Baltimore Medical Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lee Akst is truly amazing. He makes time for his patients, and executes a thorough examination. He provides a clear detailed explanation of procedures, prior to surgery. We travel more than 200 miles to visit Dr. Akst. He exerts every effort to extend superior care to his patients. The entire staff is great. The surgery coordinator, Lori Chapman is the best! Dr. Akst continues to make daily phone calls to check on my progress. We highly recommend Dr. Akst to anyone searching for an awesome Otolaryngologist. Dr. Akst is truly a blessing, and we're extremely grateful!
About Dr. Lee Akst, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1508840299
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- YALE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Otolaryngology
