Dr. Leon Lipson, MD
Dr. Leon Lipson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Palo Alto, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Peninsula Head & Neck Surgery Inc.1691 El Camino Real Ste 400, Palo Alto, CA 94306 Directions (650) 329-9100Monday9:30am - 5:00pmTuesday9:30am - 5:00pmWednesday9:30am - 5:00pmThursday9:30am - 5:00pmFriday9:30am - 5:00pm
- Stanford Health Care
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Guardian
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
This evaluation is way way overdue. This is a doctor you want to give a "live forever pill". He is above and beyond most doctors today. He has taken care of my entire family and all of us would wait as long as necessary to see him because when you are in his care it is as if you're the only patient. He is competent beyond expectations. Since moving from the area I have yet to find a doctor that comes close to his medical expertise. My daughters have driven two hours to have his care. Dr. Lipson is a gem!!
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 58 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- Stanford Med Center
- Los Angeles Co Harbor Genl
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Lipson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipson accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipson has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Sinusitis and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lipson speaks Arabic.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipson.
