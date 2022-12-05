Dr. Denbleyker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leonard Denbleyker, DPM
Overview of Dr. Leonard Denbleyker, DPM
Dr. Leonard Denbleyker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christ Hospital.
Dr. Denbleyker's Office Locations
Leonard A Den Bleyker, D.p.m.10 Huron Ave Apt 1G, Jersey City, NJ 07306 Directions (201) 963-0100
Hospital Affiliations
- Christ Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been using him for many years and think he's the best of the best. (Lonnie Sobel)
About Dr. Leonard Denbleyker, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denbleyker accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denbleyker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Denbleyker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denbleyker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denbleyker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denbleyker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.