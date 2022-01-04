Overview of Dr. Leunam Rodriguez, MD

Dr. Leunam Rodriguez, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Iberoamericana, Santo Domingo and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Rodriguez works at Baptist Health South Florida in Coral Gables, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.