Overview of Dr. Li Liu, MD

Dr. Li Liu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from HENGYANG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Garfield Medical Center.



Dr. Liu works at St Augustine Medical Center Inc in Monterey Park, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.