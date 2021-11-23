See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Goodyear, AZ
Super Profile

Dr. Lige Kaplan, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (43)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lige Kaplan, MD

Dr. Lige Kaplan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Abrazo West Campus.

Dr. Kaplan works at Abrazo Orthopedic Specialists West in Goodyear, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations

    Abrazo Orthopedic Specialists at West Campus
    1325 N Litchfield Rd Ste 125, Goodyear, AZ 85395

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
  • Abrazo West Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis of Femoral Head, Familial Form Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Nov 23, 2021
    Dr Kaplan is an exceptional Orthopedic Surgeon. My initial knee replacement became infected and was "cleaned out" by a different surgeon. It became infected yet again. Dr. Kaplan preformed a more complicated knee reconstruction surgery. Six months later, infection has cleared and the new knee is great! I was very impressed by his professionalism, compassion and surgical skills. I highly recommend him to anyone who is looking for a skilled surgeon.
    John — Nov 23, 2021
    About Dr. Lige Kaplan, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780894949
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
    Residency
    • Henry Ford Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Cincinnati
    Undergraduate School
    • Miami University (Ohio)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lige Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan works at Abrazo Orthopedic Specialists West in Goodyear, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Kaplan’s profile.

    Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

