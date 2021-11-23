Dr. Lige Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lige Kaplan, MD
Overview of Dr. Lige Kaplan, MD
Dr. Lige Kaplan, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Goodyear, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Cincinnati and is affiliated with Abrazo Scottsdale Campus and Abrazo West Campus.
Abrazo Orthopedic Specialists at West Campus1325 N Litchfield Rd Ste 125, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (480) 420-0749
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Scottsdale Campus
- Abrazo West Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kaplan is an exceptional Orthopedic Surgeon. My initial knee replacement became infected and was "cleaned out" by a different surgeon. It became infected yet again. Dr. Kaplan preformed a more complicated knee reconstruction surgery. Six months later, infection has cleared and the new knee is great! I was very impressed by his professionalism, compassion and surgical skills. I highly recommend him to anyone who is looking for a skilled surgeon.
About Dr. Lige Kaplan, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- WILLIAM BEAUMONT HOSPITAL
- Henry Ford Hospital
- University of Cincinnati
- Miami University (Ohio)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaplan has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.