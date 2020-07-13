Dr. Lilani Perera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lilani Perera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lilani Perera, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grafton, WI. They completed their fellowship with The Medical College of Wisconsin
Dr. Perera works at
Locations
Aurora Medical Center975 Port Washington Rd Ste 410, Grafton, WI 53024 Directions (262) 329-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Aurora Medical Center - Grafton
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Perera has been an excellent resource snd support. She and her team are responsive and accessible. She and her staff do a great job with patient education.
About Dr. Lilani Perera, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Medical College of Wisconsin
- St Benedict's Family Medical Center
- Saint Barnabas Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perera works at
Dr. Perera has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Perera. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.