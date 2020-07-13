Overview

Dr. Lilani Perera, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Grafton, WI. They completed their fellowship with The Medical College of Wisconsin



Dr. Perera works at Aurora Medical Center-Grafton in Grafton, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease and Crohn's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.