Overview

Dr. Liliya Yanovskaya, MD is a General Medical Practice Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in General Medical Practice, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Tartu and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.



Dr. Yanovskaya works at MEREDIAN MEDICAL PC in West Orange, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.