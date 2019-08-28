Dr. Lily Clark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Clark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lily Clark, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lily Clark, MD is a Dermatologist in New York, NY. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine.
Dr. Clark works at
Locations
-
1
Arnold C Toback, MD, PC2 E 69TH ST, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 737-1440
-
2
Dermatology, Laser and Surgery Of Carnegie Hill1095 PARK AVE, New York, NY 10128 Directions (646) 661-6131Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Clark?
Spent more time with me then any other Dermatologist I’ve ever been to. She really explained everything in a way that made sense and I am already seeing an improvement. Her office is also beautiful, the staff was really nice and the samples were a plus ;) thank you Doctor Lily CLARK!!!!
About Dr. Lily Clark, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1578723433
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
- The Mount Sinai Hospital
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Dartmouth College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Clark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Clark accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Clark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Clark works at
Dr. Clark speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Clark. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Clark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Clark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Clark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.