Dr. Linda Hermiller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Linda Hermiller, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Covington, KY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital, St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital, St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital and St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital.
Dr. Hermiller works at
Locations
St Elizabeth Regional Diabetes Center1500 James Simpson Jr Way Ste 301, Covington, KY 41011 Directions (859) 655-8910
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Grant Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hermiller takes as much time as I need, and always listens to my questions/concerns and gives thoughtful answers after considering my question. She has been 100% supportive and open to changes in my care.
About Dr. Linda Hermiller, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1932142734
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Univ Cinn
- Wright State University Boonshoft School Of Medicine
