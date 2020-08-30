Overview

Dr. Linda Law, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Law works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY with other offices in Ridgewood, NJ and Jackson Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Viral Hepatitis, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease and Hepatitis C along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.