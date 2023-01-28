Dr. Ling Ma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ling Ma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ling Ma, MD
Dr. Ling Ma, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Thornton, CO. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Shandong Medical University and is affiliated with Avista Adventist Hospital, Foothills Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Longmont United Hospital, Lutheran Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, OrthoColorado Hospital, St. Anthony Hospital and St. Anthony North Hospital.
Dr. Ma's Office Locations
Thornton8820 Huron St, Thornton, CO 80260 Directions (303) 386-7622Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Lakewood11750 W 2nd Pl Ste 160, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (303) 430-2700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Avista Adventist Hospital
- Foothills Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Longmont United Hospital
- Lutheran Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- OrthoColorado Hospital
- St. Anthony Hospital
- St. Anthony North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Rocky Mountain Health Plans
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Ma and the rest of the staff at Rocky mountain Cancer center are fantastic. They all saw me through til the end of my breast cancer and am happy to say I am cancer free. They listen and are all genuinely sincere in making their patients feel as comfortable as possible through a bad situation. I am so glad that I found them.
About Dr. Ling Ma, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1063617454
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Ball Memorial Hospital
- Shandong Medical University
- Shandong Medical University
- Internal Medicine
