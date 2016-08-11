See All Radiation Oncologists in Bryn Mawr, PA
Dr. Linna Li, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.9 (52)
Map Pin Small Bryn Mawr, PA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Linna Li, MD

Dr. Linna Li, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Bryn Mawr, PA. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital.

Dr. Li works at BRYN MAWR HOSPITAL in Bryn Mawr, PA with other offices in Newtown Square, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Li's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Main Line Health Lab-bryn Mawr
    130 S Bryn Mawr Ave, Bryn Mawr, PA 19010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 337-8510
  2. 2
    Main Line Health Laboratories
    3855 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 337-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bryn Mawr Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan
Ultrasound Guided Procedures
PET-CT Scan
SPECT Scan

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
SPECT Scan Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (50)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Janet B in Newtown Square — Aug 11, 2016
    About Dr. Linna Li, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699929844
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • DREXEL UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Linna Li, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Li is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Li has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Li has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Li. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Li.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Li, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Li appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

