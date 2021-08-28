Overview of Dr. Linquan Sun, MD

Dr. Linquan Sun, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Suchow Med Coll and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.



Dr. Sun works at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, OH with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.