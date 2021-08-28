Dr. Linquan Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Linquan Sun, MD
Overview of Dr. Linquan Sun, MD
Dr. Linquan Sun, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newark, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Suchow Med Coll and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest.
Dr. Sun works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Sun's Office Locations
-
1
Licking Memorial Hospital1320 W Main St, Newark, OH 43055 Directions (740) 348-4030
-
2
Hca Houston Healthcare Northwest710 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (281) 893-1760
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sun?
Leg pain, cramps.
About Dr. Linquan Sun, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1619286994
Education & Certifications
- Suchow Med Coll
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sun has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sun accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sun works at
Dr. Sun has seen patients for Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sun on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Sun. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.